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Members of the Aviano, Italy military community tour the facilities of the newly opened Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)