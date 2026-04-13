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U.S. Army Training Support Activity Europe Director Bobby Moore and Training Support Center Italy Chief Gianluca Cutillo Baggio cut a ribbon in front of Training Support Activity Europe representatives and members of the Aviano, Italy military community, officially opening the Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)