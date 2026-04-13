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U.S. Army Training Support Activity Europe Director Bobby Moore addresses Training Support Activity Europe representatives and members of the Aviano, Italy military community during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)