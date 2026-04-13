Members of the Aviano, Italy military community tour the facilities of the newly opened Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9615726
|VIRIN:
|260310-O-OA358-9514
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|MANIAGO, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dandolo Urban Training Site Expansion [Image 7 of 7], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.