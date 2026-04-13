U.S. Army Training Support Center Italy Chief Gianluca Cutillo Baggio addresses Training Support Activity Europe representatives and members of the Aviano, Italy military community during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9615721
|VIRIN:
|260310-O-OA358-3353
|Resolution:
|7606x5071
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|MANIAGO, IT
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dandolo Urban Training Site Expansion [Image 7 of 7], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.