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    Dandolo Urban Training Site Expansion [Image 4 of 7]

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    Dandolo Urban Training Site Expansion

    MANIAGO, ITALY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Training Support Center Italy Chief Gianluca Cutillo Baggio addresses Training Support Activity Europe representatives and members of the Aviano, Italy military community during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Dandolo Urban Training Site expansion in Maniago, Italy, April 10, 2026. The expansion adds a new facility that will support training on collective tasks related to urban operations and close‑quarters battle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9615721
    VIRIN: 260310-O-OA358-3353
    Resolution: 7606x5071
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: MANIAGO, IT
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Dandolo Urban Training Site Expansion [Image 7 of 7], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE)
    Dandolo Training Area
    USAG Italy
    USAREUR-AF
    USAG Italy 7th Army Training Command

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