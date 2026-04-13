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U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division Band, perform at Jazz on the Lawn at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. Jazz on the Lawn brought an evening of food, music, and community. Jazz on the lawn was hosted by Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, commanding general, and sponsored by Hawaii Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR). (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)