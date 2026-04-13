(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jazz on the Lawn [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jazz on the Lawn

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division Band, perform at Jazz on the Lawn at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. Jazz on the Lawn brought an evening of food, music, and community. Jazz on the lawn was hosted by Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, commanding general, and sponsored by Hawaii Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR). (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9615079
    VIRIN: 260326-A-SR218-3339
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 950.61 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jazz on the Lawn [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jazz on the Lawn
    General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing
    Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum
    Public Affairs leadership Development Forum
    Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery