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U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas J. Coronato, USARPAC, Operations Research/Systems Analyst (ORSA), showcases how Soldiers can effectively use Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF) at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Waikiki, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)