U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas J. Coronato, USARPAC, Operations Research/Systems Analyst (ORSA), showcases how Soldiers can effectively use Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF) at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Waikiki, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9615070
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-SR218-3808
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|760.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Affairs leadership Development Forum [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.