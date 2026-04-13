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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheena L. Rubin, Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO), Social and Earned Media Chief, receives a military coin for merit from Col. Isaac L Taylor, USARPAC, Public Affairs Director, during the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF) at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Waikiki, Hawaii, March 29, 2026. Rubin attended the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF) to showcase and inform attendees about AEMO. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)