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    Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum [Image 5 of 5]

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    Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew Porch, USARPAC, Public Affairs senior enlisted advisor, addresses the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF) at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Waikiki, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9615066
    VIRIN: 260403-A-SR218-1097
    Resolution: 2048x1167
    Size: 492.54 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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