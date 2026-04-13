Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:49 Photo ID: 9615059 VIRIN: 260326-A-SR218-8131 Resolution: 2048x1386 Size: 504.46 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

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This work, General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.