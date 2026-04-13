General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing

Fr. Paul-Anthony Halladay, Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS), USA, Vocations Director, blesses the house of Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, commanding general, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9615059
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-SR218-8131
|Resolution:
|2048x1386
|Size:
|504.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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