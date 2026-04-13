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    General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing [Image 2 of 5]

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    General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Fr. Paul-Anthony Halladay, Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS), USA, Vocations Director, blesses the house of Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, commanding general, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9615059
    VIRIN: 260326-A-SR218-8131
    Resolution: 2048x1386
    Size: 504.46 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, receives house blessing [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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