U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Tatum, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, provides direction prior to a simulated exercise during week two of in-residence training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. WOTS develops technically skilled candidates into professional warrant officers capable of advising and integrating at multiple organizational levels through a rigorous, fast-paced curriculum combining classroom instruction, discussion and hands-on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9614118
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-FQ596-1157
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.