WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Tatum, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, provides direction prior to a simulated exercise during week two of in-residence training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. WOTS develops technically skilled candidates into professional warrant officers capable of advising and integrating at multiple organizational levels through a rigorous, fast-paced curriculum combining classroom instruction, discussion and hands-on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)