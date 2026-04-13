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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training [Image 9 of 14]

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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, provides directions to class 26-04 during week two at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. WOTS is an eight-week in-residence accession program that prepares candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills to serve as trusted advisors to command leadership in future warrant officer roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9614109
    VIRIN: 260409-F-FQ596-1099
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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    AETC
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

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