WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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Candidates from U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 perform squats in preparation for a simulated exercise during week two of training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. Established in 2024, WOTS develops technical integrators, professional warfighters and trusted advisors who bridge the gap between the enlisted and officer corps while strengthening communication and innovation across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)