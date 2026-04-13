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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training [Image 7 of 14]

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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Candidates from U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 perform squats in preparation for a simulated exercise during week two of training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. Established in 2024, WOTS develops technical integrators, professional warfighters and trusted advisors who bridge the gap between the enlisted and officer corps while strengthening communication and innovation across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9614104
    VIRIN: 260409-F-FQ596-1094
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training
    WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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    AETC
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

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