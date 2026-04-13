WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, provides directions to class 26-04 during week two at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. WOTS is an eight-week in-residence accession program that prepares candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills to serve as trusted advisors to command leadership in future warrant officer roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)