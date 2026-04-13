WOTS Class 26-04 Builds readiness through hands-on training

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Candidates from the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 prepare for a simulated exercise during week two at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. Established in 2024, WOTS develops technical integrators, professional warfighters, and trusted advisors who bridge the gap between enlisted and officer corps while strengthening communication and innovation across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)