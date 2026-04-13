Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, 86th Force Support Squadron commander, signs a proclamation during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event brought together base agencies and volunteers to share resources and connect with military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)