U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, 86th Force Support Squadron commander, signs a proclamation during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event brought together base agencies and volunteers to share resources and connect with military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9613800
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-GK375-3710
|Resolution:
|5000x3451
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event
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