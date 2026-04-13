Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | Liliana Kaiser, 86th Force Support Squadron child development center training and curriculum specialist, makes pinwheels for children during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event brought together base agencies and volunteers to share resources and connect with military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | Liliana Kaiser, 86th Force Support Squadron child development center training and...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 86th Force Support Squadron hosted a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026.

The event brought together agencies, volunteers and families from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community to recognize the resilience and contributions of military children.

The annual event is part of the Department of War’s nationwide observance of MOMC, established in 1986 to honor the more than 1.6 million children who grow up in military families. Each month, installations across the world highlight the challenges young people face due to frequent relocations, deployments and the demands of military life.

This year’s official theme is “Strength in Every Story.” The theme emphasizes the bravery, fearlessness and resiliency shown by military children as they navigate changing environments.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, 86th FSS commander, signed a proclamation during the event, reaffirming the squadron’s commitment to providing resources that strengthen the mental, physical and educational well-being of youth throughout the KMC.

The event brought together a wide range of programs that serve military families. Agencies included Girl Scouts of the USA, the Exceptional Family Member Program, Educational Developmental Intervention Services, Family Child Care, Ramstein High School Robotics team, The Ramstein Library, Military and Family Readiness Center and many others.

Event supporters said gathering these organizations into one place helps families understand what resources are available to them.

“This really pulls from all corners of our community,” said Christina Morris, 86th FSS lead training and curriculum specialist. “All of these programs help support and empower our kids and families.”

Her peer, Sara Thompson, 86th FSS Child Development Center and Family Childcare program manager, echoed that sentiment.

“When everything is in one spot, parents meet the people who work with their kids every day,” Thompson said. “It’s about showing families they’re not alone and that this community is ready to help them succeed.”

The celebration featured performances from youth center instructional programs, including dance and martial arts demonstrations. Armed Forces Entertainment hosted its Capes and Crowns princess and prince show, offering meet-and-greets throughout the afternoon.

Keystone teen volunteers operated craft stations and a photo booth, while other teams staffed game areas, giveaways and informational tables.

This event reflects the KMC’s commitment to create supportive environments for children whose lives are impacted by the service of military members.