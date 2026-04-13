An Armed Forces Entertainment contractor dressed in a princess costume interacts with children during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event aimed to celebrate children of military families while giving families an opportunity to engage with members from base agencies and programs that support families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9613775
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-GK375-7780
|Resolution:
|5000x3499
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event
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