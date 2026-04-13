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    Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event [Image 5 of 5]

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    Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    An Armed Forces Entertainment contractor dressed in a princess costume interacts with children during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event aimed to celebrate children of military families while giving families an opportunity to engage with members from base agencies and programs that support families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9613775
    VIRIN: 260411-F-GK375-7780
    Resolution: 5000x3499
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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