Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event

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Mary Ann Robinson, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing assistant, gives out coupons during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event brought together base agencies and volunteers to share resources and connect with military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)