Corey Mackey, 21st Theater Sustainment Command telephone control officer works as a DJ during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event was part of a wider effort to highlight programs that support military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9613777
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-GK375-5995
|Resolution:
|5000x3465
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event
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