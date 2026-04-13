Families Connect at Month of the Military Child Event

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Corey Mackey, 21st Theater Sustainment Command telephone control officer works as a DJ during a Month of the Military Child event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2026. The event was part of a wider effort to highlight programs that support military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)