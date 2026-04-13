U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors assigned to the 1st Medical Battalion as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Southwest area of responsibility, Thursday, 9 April 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:18
|Photo ID:
|9613001
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-HU588-1090
|Resolution:
|7415x5296
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW [Image 30 of 30], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.