U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Southwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)