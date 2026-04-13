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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW [Image 22 of 30]

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Pacific, speaks with Sailors assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). as part of battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Southwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9612997
    VIRIN: 260408-N-HU588-1429
    Resolution: 6568x4691
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW [Image 30 of 30], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW

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