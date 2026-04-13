U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Pacific, speaks with Sailors assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Sgt. Maj. Kitashima joined the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis for battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Southwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:18
|Photo ID:
|9612996
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-HU588-1390
|Resolution:
|5198x3713
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW [Image 30 of 30], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.