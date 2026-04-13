U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis conducts battlespace circulation in NRSW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 as part of his battlespace circulation in the Navy Region Southwest area of responsibility, Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Fleet Master Chief Davis engaged with command leadership and Sailors, emphasizing the critical role of professionalism, combat readiness, safety, stewardship, teamwork, and resiliency in strengthening and sustaining a more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)