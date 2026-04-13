CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Neugebauer, Senior Airman Kelvin Dadson and Airman 1st Class Benkhai Langellier, electrical power production team members assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, stand with their trophy at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. The team participated in a competition hosted by the 99th CES and was awarded for achieving the fastest time deploying and resetting the BAK-12 aircraft arresting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)