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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 10 of 14]

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Neugebauer, Senior Airman Kelvin Dadson and Airman 1st Class Benkhai Langellier, electrical power production team members assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, stand with their trophy at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. The team participated in a competition hosted by the 99th CES and was awarded for achieving the fastest time deploying and resetting the BAK-12 aircraft arresting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9612478
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ST683-1901
    Resolution: 5275x3517
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    Nellis AFB; arresting cable; competition; flightline; ACC
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    Competition

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