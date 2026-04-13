CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Morris, left, and Airman 1st Class Euisol Jung, both electrical power production team members assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, work on a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. The Airmen participated in a competition where they were timed on their ability to deploy and reset the arresting system for reuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)