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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 12 of 14]

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Morris, left, and Airman 1st Class Euisol Jung, both electrical power production team members assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, work on a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. The Airmen participated in a competition where they were timed on their ability to deploy and reset the arresting system for reuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9612459
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ST683-8123
    Resolution: 4204x2797
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    Nellis AFB; arresting cable; competition; flightline; ACC
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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