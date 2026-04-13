CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Casey-Lockhart, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, stands inside the concrete pit of a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Casey-Lockhart was waiting to perform a rewind engine procedure on the BAK-12 as part of a competition hosted by the 99th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)