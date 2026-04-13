CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Casey-Lockhart, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, stands inside the concrete pit of a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Casey-Lockhart was waiting to perform a rewind engine procedure on the BAK-12 as part of a competition hosted by the 99th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9612448
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-ST683-1602
|Resolution:
|4864x3236
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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