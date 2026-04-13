U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Casey-Lockhart, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Casey-Lockhart participated in a competition meant to test his operational abilities in the event a fighter aircraft needed to abort a takeoff or conduct an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9612466
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-ST683-8539
|Resolution:
|7173x4782
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.