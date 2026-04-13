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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 13 of 14]

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Casey-Lockhart, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Casey-Lockhart participated in a competition meant to test his operational abilities in the event a fighter aircraft needed to abort a takeoff or conduct an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9612466
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ST683-8539
    Resolution: 7173x4782
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    Nellis AFB; arresting cable; competition; flightline; ACC
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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    ACC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    arresting cable;
    Competition

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