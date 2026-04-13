CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Neugebauer, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, unwinds the arresting cable of the BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Neugebauer participated in a competition meant to test his operational abilities in the event a fighter aircraft needed to abort a takeoff or conduct an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)