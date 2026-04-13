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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 11 of 14]

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Neugebauer, an electrical power production team member assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, unwinds the arresting cable of the BAK-12 aircraft arresting system at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 6, 2026. Neugebauer participated in a competition meant to test his operational abilities in the event a fighter aircraft needed to abort a takeoff or conduct an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9612469
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ST683-3960
    Resolution: 7498x4999
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    Nellis AFB; arresting cable; competition; flightline; ACC
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition
    CE Airmen test their readiness in BAK-12 competition

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