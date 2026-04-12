210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Corey Anderson, first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares his battery for a SHARP Ruck at Camp Casey, South Korea, April 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Bilal Brooks)