210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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U.S. Army Cpt. Tiffani Ward (left), behavior health officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emonne Carnell, religious affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, both from 210th Field Artillery Brigade, stands at the finish line to bring awareness to the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) program during its ruck march at Camp Casey, South Korea, Apr. 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)