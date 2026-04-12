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    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March [Image 7 of 10]

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Fantauzzi, training room non commissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares his platoon for a SHARP Ruck at Camp Casey, South Korea, April 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9610499
    VIRIN: 260409-A-CI502-9318
    Resolution: 13440x8960
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March
    210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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