210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Fantauzzi, training room non commissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares his platoon for a SHARP Ruck at Camp Casey, South Korea, April 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Bilal Brooks)