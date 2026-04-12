U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Fantauzzi, training room non commissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares his platoon for a SHARP Ruck at Camp Casey, South Korea, April 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9610499
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-CI502-9318
|Resolution:
|13440x8960
|Size:
|18.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.