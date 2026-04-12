210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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Soldiers from 210 Field Artillery Brigade participate in the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) ruck march at Camp Casey, South Korea, Apr. 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)