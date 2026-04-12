210 Field Artillery Brigade Hosts SHARP Ruck March

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U.S. Army Spc. Xavier Jump, advanced field artillery tactical data system operator, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 210th Field Artillery Brigade, races forward to best represent HHB as the guidon bearer, during the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) ruck march at Camp Casey, South Korea, Apr. 10, 2026. This ruck march was conducted to raise awareness for the SHARP program, acknowledging the importance of healthy relationships and safe environments to foster optimal positive command climate and a community preventing sexual harassment and assault. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)