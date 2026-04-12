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    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit [Image 5 of 6]

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    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ana Gomez 

    301st Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill presents a coin to Airman First Class Julieth Estupinan, assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron during a visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill recognized Estupinan for excellence in sustaining operations and enabling mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9609853
    VIRIN: 260411-F-XL365-1173
    Resolution: 5035x3350
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ana Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit
    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit
    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit
    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit
    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit
    2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit

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