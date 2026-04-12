2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill presents a coin to Airman First Class Julieth Estupinan, assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron during a visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill recognized Estupinan for excellence in sustaining operations and enabling mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)