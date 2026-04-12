Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill speaks with leadership at the 457th Fighter Squadron building at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill toured the F-35 site and Agile Combat Support Unit to assess mission readiness and support Airmen executing the 301st Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9609845
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XL365-1067
|Resolution:
|4863x3236
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ana Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.