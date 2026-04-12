2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill speaks with leadership at the 457th Fighter Squadron building at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill toured the F-35 site and Agile Combat Support Unit to assess mission readiness and support Airmen executing the 301st Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)