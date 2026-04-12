Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 12:41 Photo ID: 9609846 VIRIN: 260411-F-XL365-1093 Resolution: 3667x2440 Size: 1.25 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

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This work, 2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ana Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.