2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit

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Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill meets with Airmen assigned to several squadrons of the 301st Fighter Wing during a visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill took time to hear about Airmen’s roles and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)