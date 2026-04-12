Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill presents a coin to Technical Sgt. Andrea Aguilar, 301st Fighter Wing Customer Support Squadron, during a visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Merrill recognized Aguilar for outstanding administrative support and contributions to squadron effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ana V. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9609855
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XL365-1238
|Resolution:
|4494x2990
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Tour of 301 FW and F-35 Site and Agile Combat Support Unit Visit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ana Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.