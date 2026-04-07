USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Nicolas Villegas, Wings of Blue parachutist, takes a photo with a Chilean fan at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026.U.S. participation in FIDAE 2026 highlighted the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting regional stability through air and space cooperation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)