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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 3 of 7]

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

    CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Nicolas Villegas, Wings of Blue parachutist, takes a photo with a Chilean fan at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026.U.S. participation in FIDAE 2026 highlighted the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting regional stability through air and space cooperation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9609565
    VIRIN: 260411-F-WJ837-6656
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team
    FIDAE 2026

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