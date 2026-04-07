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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 4 of 7]

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

    CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Texas National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing takes off during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The cargo aircraft enabled airlift operations for the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9609562
    VIRIN: 260411-F-WJ837-8869
    Resolution: 8403x5602
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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