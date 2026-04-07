USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands following a parachute demonstration during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration underscores the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force personnel while supporting international engagement through aerial demonstration and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)