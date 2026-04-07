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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

    CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands following a parachute demonstration during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration underscores the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force personnel while supporting international engagement through aerial demonstration and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9609564
    VIRIN: 260411-F-WJ837-9528
    Resolution: 7106x4737
    Size: 9.69 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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