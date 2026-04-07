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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 1 of 7]

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

    CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachutist gear sits in a hangar prior to a demonstration jump during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue Demonstration team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9609557
    VIRIN: 260411-F-WJ837-1242
    Resolution: 7919x5279
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE26

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