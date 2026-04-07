USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachutist gear sits in a hangar prior to a demonstration jump during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue Demonstration team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)