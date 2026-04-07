A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Texas National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing takes off during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The cargo aircraft enabled airlift operations for the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9609558
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-WJ837-9624
|Resolution:
|7179x4786
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
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