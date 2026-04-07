Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test

Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.11.2026 17:11 Photo ID: 9609257 VIRIN: 260411-A-OH563-7736 Resolution: 3082x2492 Size: 2.4 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US

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