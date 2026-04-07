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    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test [Image 1 of 16]

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    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan Wilgus, a cyber expert with Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois, shows off his biceps while performing the plank during the Army Fitness Test, April 11, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9609254
    VIRIN: 260411-A-OH563-1842
    Resolution: 3431x2899
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test
    Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test

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