Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan Wilgus, a cyber expert with Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois, shows off his biceps while performing the plank during the Army Fitness Test, April 11, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9609254
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-OH563-1842
|Resolution:
|3431x2899
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.