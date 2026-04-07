Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Eldridge of the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in the Sprint-Drag-Carry portion of the Army Fitness Test with Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois on April 11 on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Eldridge, an Infantry Soldier, has been temporarily attached to JFHQ to participate in an upcoming overseas exercise as the intelligence platoon sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9609228
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-OH563-6064
|Resolution:
|2203x2546
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.