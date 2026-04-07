Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test

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Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Heather Megginson, a human resources noncommissioned officer with Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois, takes off in a sprint during the Sprint-Drag-Carry portion of the Army Fitness Test, April 11, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)