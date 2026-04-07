Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Heather Megginson, a human resources noncommissioned officer with Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois, participates in the Sprint-Drag-Carry portion of the Army Fitness Test, April 11, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9609240
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-OH563-2001
|Resolution:
|2051x2895
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard Headquarters Shows Endurance, Grit, During Army Fitness Test [Image 16 of 16], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.